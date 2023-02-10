New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The national capital is likely to see a sunny day and mainly a clear sky on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 29 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for the entire day.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent .

The capital's air quality index stood at 179 at 9 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

