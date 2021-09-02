Uttar Pradesh (India), September 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the setting up of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the collusion between Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech for the illegal construction of two 40- storey twin towers--Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane-- in Noida.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to form an SIT at the government level immediately for investigation in Noida's twin towers case. Instructions were given to fix the accountability of officers of the authority who were associated with this case from 2004 to 2017," said the Chief Minister's office on Thursday.

It added that the SIT has been ordered to take time-bound action.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against the guilty officials in the Noida twin towers case.

The development came after the Supreme Court of India, on Tuesday, upheld the Allahabad High Court's verdict that had ordered the demolition of two 40- storey twin towers; Tower Apex and Tower Ceyane in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

A judgement passed by the two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice M R Shah said that the construction was illegal and the result of collusion between Noida authority and the real estate company, Supertech.

The Supreme Court directed the real estate developer Supertech to refund the money of flat owners concerned with a 12 per cent rate of interest within two months.

"Within 2 months, all the amount invested by the allotted flat owners is to be refunded by the petitioner (Supertech)," the apex court said in its judgement today.

The Allahabad High Court had on April 11, 2014, had passed the judgement and directed ordering the demolition of two 40-storey twin towers. (ANI)

