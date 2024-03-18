New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari in an arms license case.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta granted bail to Abbas Ansari.

"Taking into consideration the nature of allegation(s) and the period of incarceration of the petitioner (Abbas Ansari) in jail, we find that the petitioner deserves to be granted the benefit of bail during the pendency of the trial. The petitioner is directed to be released on bail... on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Trial Court," the court said.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal for Abbas Ansari submitted that his client has been falsely implicated in the present case. He further submitted that the allegations made in the documents placed on record, along with the chargesheet itself, belied them.

He further submitted that, as a matter of fact, one of the offences wherein the petitioner is arrayed as an accused, the date of the offence is prior to his date of birth.

Uttar Pradesh government opposed the petition and said that Abbas Ansari is involved in a serious crime and has also indulged in various forgeries.

Ansari has challenged the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench order on November 20, 2022. The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to leader Abbas Ansari in an arms license case.

The FIR was lodged in the matter on October 12, 2019, alleging Abbas Ansari purchased numerous firearms on the license claiming himself to be a renowned shooter.

"He projected that he had gotten the license issued at Lucknow transferred to Delhi but no intimation in this regard had been given to the concerned police station and the applicant continued to use both the licenses issued in two different states on two different UID's," the probe agency said. (ANI)

