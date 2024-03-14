New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court has sought Madhya Pradesh politician Raghav and the state government's reply to a petition challenging the High Court order quashing proceedings against the leader in connection with an alleged unnatural sex case.

A bench of justices, Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prasanna Bhalachandra Varale, passed the order while hearing the appeal filed by the complainant in the matter.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government Slashes Vat on Petrol and Diesel by 2%, Hikes DA for State Govt Staff by 4%.

"Issue notice returnable within six weeks," the court said in its March 11 order.

The complaint has challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court order dated June 14, 2023. He was represented by Vijay Kumar, Vithika Garg, and Vidushi Garg in the matter.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised: West Bengal CM Admitted to SSKM Hospital Due to Forehead Injury; Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery (See Pics).

The petitioner claimed that Raghavji who was a state finance Minister in MP from December 2003 to July 2013 took undue and illegal advantage of his precarious position.

Challenging the validity of the High Court decision, the petitioner claimed it was contrary to the law. The petitioner further claimed that the High Court's reasoning is based on his father's false affidavit, which was procured by the leader, who was in hand with the deponent of the said affidavit.

He also claimed that the father's affidavit was filed under the pressure and influence of the leader to save himself from the criminal action. According to the father's affidavit, it was stated that the complainant is in the habit of making false allegations against high-class people and he is mentally imbalanced.

The case dates back to July 2013, when the complainant lodged an FIR against the leader in Habibganj police station in Bhopal, alleging that the leader had been having unnatural sex with him in lieu of getting him employed and that was continued from 2010 till May 2013, when he left the house of the leader.

The facts of the case are that the leader and complainant are both residents of Vidisha in MP. The leader from December 2003 to July 2013 was functioning as State Finance Minister, in MP and was residing in Government Bungalow in Bhopal.

The victim was introduced to the leader by one of the employees working in the bungalow in the month of September 2010. The complainant was homeless and without any shelter in Bhopal and requested that the leader allow him to stay in his bungalow and also recommend that he get employment somewhere.

The leader has challenged the FIR against him in the MP High Court which was allowed. The HC had opined that the complaint against the leader is sugarcoated with ill-motive, made to belittle the image in society and cast a stigma on the name of a high-up-place person, who also holds an important portfolio in the State of MP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)