Nainital, Jul 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court has stayed the direction of the Uttarakhand High Court which had instructed the state election commissioner to examine whether an additional district magistrate, who can understand English but cannot speak the language, is capable of exercising effective control in an executive position.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice N V Anjaria.

The High Court had directed that the state election commissioner and the chief secretary investigate whether an officer from the additional district magistrate cadre, who is unable to speak in English, would be suitable to hold an executive position such as an electoral registration officer (ERO) and be in a position to exercise effective control.

