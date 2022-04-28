New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Alleging "judicial evasion" on part of the Supreme Court, the CPI(M) on Thursday claimed the court failed to expedite important constitutional cases before it, especially pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

The latest editorial by the party mouthpiece People's Democracy said while Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has stated he would consider resuming hearing pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation and the creation of two union territories by dismantling Jammu and Kashmir in July, he was retiring on August 26.

Also Read | Apple Starts Selling Smart Water Bottles, Check Price & Other Details Here.

It further highlighted other important constitutional cases that were pending before the court.

The editorial claimed that pleas challenging electoral bonds have been pending before the court for over four years and constitutional challenges to the Citizenship Amendment Act have also found no response even though over two years have gone by.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions.

It also listed the amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, "which remain unattended to".

By not making any judicial pronouncement on a vital case such as the Jammu and Kashmir issue, the Supreme Court has "allowed the Central government to advance its narrow, partisan interests".

"At a time when the Supreme Court's intervention in defence of the constitution and fundamental rights of citizens is most essential, this record of 'judicial evasion' is most disheartening.

"This is all the more so since it had been expected from the current chief justice of India who, at the outset of his tenure, stressed the importance of the independence of the judiciary and upholding constitutional values, that he would take steps to expedite decision-making on the important constitutional cases before the court," the editorial said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)