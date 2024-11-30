Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Surat Police has arrested a Bangladeshi national, for possessing multiple fake identification documents and entering India, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Hamim Abdul Fakir (32).

A fake Aadhaar card, PAN card, Bangladesh National ID card, Bangladeshi Nikah card and many other documents were seized from the accused's possession, they said.

Officials said that the accused is being interrogated by the police to identify who helped him enter India and to trace the agent who orchestrated his travel from Bangladesh.

Fakir is originally from the Khulna district of Bangladesh. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had come to India via West Bengal through an agent about seven years ago.

The accused then said that he travelled to Surat after obtaining fake documents in Kolkata, they added.

Earlier, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a man for allegedly sharing the details about the movement of Coast Guard ships with a Pakistani agent, officials said. According to police, the accused, identified as Deepesh Gohel, used to get Rs 200 per day from a Pakistani agent, Sahima. (ANI)

