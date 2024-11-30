Mumbai, November 30: Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi will experience a 10% reduction in their water supply from now until Thursday, December 5. The water cut in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi is due to a technical malfunction in the pneumatic gate system at Pise, which supplies water to these areas.

The issue, which occurred on Saturday, November 30, has impacted the water distribution to Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, and Bhiwandi, all of which fall under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai Local Train News Update: Western Railway To Run 13 More AC Train Services From November 27, Check Complete Details.

Water Cut in Mumbai, Thane Till December 5

🛠️The pneumatic gate system installed at Pise, which supplies water to BMC has malfunctioned today (30th November 2024). The repair work of this gate will be done between 1st December to 2nd December 2024. 🚰Due to this work, 10% water cut will be imposed in the Mumbai City… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 30, 2024

Mumbai Water Cut News

The BMC has assured that repair work will begin immediately and is expected to continue until December 2. However, residents in the affected areas are being urged to use water judiciously during this period to help manage the reduced supply.

In a statement, the civic body requested citizens to cooperate and adopt water-saving measures until normal supply resumes. "Citizens are requested to use water sparingly during this period and cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," BMC said. Amerigo Vespucci in Mumbai: Italian Navy’s ‘Most Beautiful Ship in the World’ Docks in Indira Dock for First Time (See Photos).

