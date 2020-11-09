Surat, Nov 9 (PTI) Surat reported189 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 37,551, the state health department said.

No new COVID-19 fatality was reported from the south Gujarat district with its death toll remaining unchanged at 1,030, it said.

Also Read | Arnab Goswami to be Questioned Daily for 3 Hours in Taloja Jail, Alibaug Court Grants Permission to Crime Branch.

Recoveries exceeded new cases in the district with 209 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the department said in a release.

Surat city reported 156 new cases and 162 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district recorded 33 fresh infections and 47 discharges, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Firecracker Ban: Gopal Rai Warns of Action Under Air Act Against Violators.

Surat city's recovery rate stood at 93.9 per cent with 26,498 patients getting discharged so far, said the Surat Municipal Corporation in a separate release.

A total of 13,304 patients are quarantined, while 349 others are admitted in various city hospitals, it said.

Out of 349 patients admitted in hospitals, 193 are in two government hospitals with a total bed capacity of 3,046, said the civic body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)