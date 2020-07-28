Surat, Jul 28 (PTI) Surat reported 293 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the district to 12,819, while a dozen more patients succumbed to the infection, the Gujarat health department said.

With 12 fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 565, it said.

As many as 8,641 patients have been discharged in the state so far, 248 of them on Tuesday, said district health officials.

Surat city reported 199 new cases and rural parts 94, they said.

Out of the 12 deaths, the city reported seven and rural parts of the district five.

In Surat city, the Katargam locality has reported the highest number of 2,260 casesso far, followed by Limbayat at 1,458 and Varachha 'A' at 1,382.

As many as 29,133 persons have been quarantined in the district at present - 22,593 in the city and 6,540 in talukas.

In the city, health teams of the Surat Municipal Corporation have so far surveyed 8.15 lakh population for coronavirus, the officials said.

