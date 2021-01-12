Surat, Jan 12 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases and 133 recoveries on Tuesday, while no fresh death was reported, the state health department said.

With 121 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the districtrose to 50,754, it said.

The fatalities remained unchanged at 1,114 as no new death due to coronavirus was reported during the day, said the department in a release.

Surat city reported 97 new cases and the rural parts of the district 24, it said.

While the city recorded 102 recoveries, 31 patients were discharged from hospitals in rural Surat, the release said.

The city has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.27 per cent with a total of 36,725 patients getting discharged from hospitals so far, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

As many as7,057 people are quarantined in the city, where 189 patients are admitted in various hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, it said.

As many as 65 patients are admitted in the two government hospitals in the city -- 39 in civil hospital and 26 in SMIMER Hospital - with bed occupancy rates of 1.7 and 3.2 per cent, respectively, said the SMC.

The city's Athwa locality has reported the highest 7,370 COVID-19 cases so far, followed by Katargam at 6,144, the civic body said.

