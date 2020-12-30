Surat, Dec 30 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the district rose to 49,098, while the death toll increased to 1,136, it said.

Also, 161 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the department said in a release.

Surat city reported 117 new cases and 124 recoveries, while the rural areas registered 30 fresh infections and 37 discharges, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Surat city rose to 95.57 per cent with 35,172 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals so far,the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

As many as 8,819 people are quarantined in the city, it said.

The number of patients currently admitted in various city hospitals is 219. This includes 64 patients in two government hospitals --civil and SMIMER -- which have bed occupancy rate of 1.7 and 3.2 per cent, respectively, the SMC said.

The Athwa locality has so far reported7,071 COVID-19 cases, the highest among the city's various zones, followed by Katargam at 5,976, the SMC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)