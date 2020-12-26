Surat, Dec 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Surat increased by 164 on Saturday to reach 48,488, while the toll rose by one and the number of people discharged by 161, an official said.

The district has so far seen 1,130 deaths from the infection, he added.

"Surat city accounted for 128 of the new cases and 131 of the people discharged. The rest were in the rural parts. The city now has a recovery rate of 95.48 per cent as 34,671 people have been discharged," he said.

"Currently, 9,657 people are quarantined, and 231 hospitalised, including 69 in civil hospital and SMIMER, which have bed occupancy rates of 12 per cent and 3 per cent respectively," he added.

In rural Surat, the tally of Kamrej increased by 11 to reach 2,514, the highest among nine talukas, while Choryasi was second with 2,392 cases, and Umarpada had the lowest infection count at 81, the official said.

