Surat, Aug 23 (PTI) Surat in Gujarat reported 248 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally of the district to 19,194, the state health department said.

Surat's spike in new cases is the highest for any district in the state for the day.

Also Read | Homeopathic Drug Arsenicum Album-30 Given to Half of Gujarat Population Since March 2020 After COVID-19 Outbreak.

With five fatalities during the day, the toll in the district reached 777, it said.

As 174 patients got discharge from hospitals on Sunday, also the highest in the state for the day, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 15,703, the department said in its release.

Also Read | Who Will be Next Congress President? Reports of ‘Sonia Gandhi Resigning False’, Says Randeep Surjewala.

Surat city reported three deaths, while the rural parts reported two.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the city mounted to 596, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

The total number of cases in the city went up to 15,096 with the addition of 162 cases, while in rural areas, it rose to 4,098 with 86 new cases, local health officials said.

In Surat city, Rander locality reported the highest number of 36 new cases on Sunday, taking the total cases in the locality to 2,071.

Katargam locality, which is the hub of diamond polishing units, has so far reported the highest number of 2,935 cases so far, the SMC said.

In the city, so far 7.83 lakh people have been surveyed in localities where COVID-19 cases were reported.

As many as 27,903 people are currently quarantined in the city, the civic body said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)