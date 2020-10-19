Surat, Oct 19 (PTI) Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,179 after 227 new cases were reportedon Monday, the highest in the state, while the district's fatalities rose to 994 after three patients died, an official said.

The number of people recovering per day continued to exceed the number of new cases detected, he said, adding that 257 people were discharged during Monday.

"While Surat city reported169 recoveries against 165 new cases, the rural parts reported 88 recoveries against 62 new cases," he said

The Surat Municipal Corporation on Monday said 22,815 people had been discharged so far, giving the city a recovery rate of 92 per cent.

"A total 598 patients are admitted in various city hospitals, including 195 in two government hospitals, against a bed capacity of 3,046. As many as 26,059 patients are quarantined in the city currently," an SMC official said.

Surat city's Athwa locality has reported the highest number of 4,595 COVID-19 cases, with 35 new cases added on Monday, followed by Katargam with 4,259, including 24 new cases.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 1,791 COVID- 19 cases, followed by Bardoli with 1,574.

