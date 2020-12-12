Surat, Dec 12 (PTI) Surat reported 178 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 46,176 and toll to 1,100, an official said.

He said 205 people were discharged in city limits and 61 in the rural parts of the district.

"Of the new cases, city limits accounted for 158. The recovery rate in Surat city is now 94.79 per cent. A total of 32,651 people have been discharged so far, while 15,939 people are quarantined and 365 hospitalised," he said.

"The civil hospital and SMIMER hospital have 149 patients, and bed occupancy stands at 4 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

Kamrej with 2,403 cases leads in rural Surat followed by Choryasi with 2,310, the official added.

