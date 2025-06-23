New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with the doctors of Maulana Azad Hospital on Monday. Following the meeting, she criticised the previous government and said she was surprised by its work.

She highlighted that the college and the students are in a very "bad" condition. Seven hostels were built between 1966 and 1990 to accommodate 1200 students, but at present, 3,200 students are staying in the hostels.

Also Read | Assembly Bypolls Results 2025: AAP Leading in Punjab's Ludhiana West and Gujarat's Visavadar Seats; Congress-Led UDF Ahead in Kerala's Nilambur, BJP in Kadi.

"I'm surprised by the work of the previous government, on the hospital administration and the maintenance of the medical college. The college and the students are in very bad condition. Seven hostels that were built between 1966 and 90 with a capacity to accommodate 1,200 students, there are around 3,200 students staying", Rekha Gupta told reporters.

The Delhi CM attacked the previous AAP government and said it is shameful that no renovation work was done during its tenure. She stated that it is a threat to the security of the students and mentioned that it is very "painful" that they are living in such adverse conditions.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly By-Elections Results 2025: AAP Candidate Gopal Italia Wins Visavadar Bypoll, BJP's Rajendra Chavda Retains Kadi Seat.

"It is very shameful that no renovation or repair work has been done. It is very painful that our medical students are living there in such adverse circumstances, which is a threat to their security", the Delhi CM said.

Focusing on the earlier mishappenings with female students in hostels, Rekha Gupta asserted that if the previous government had not given a safe environment and a compact campus to the students, then they are themselves to blame.

"Earlier also there have been mishappening, cases like rape have happened. If the previous government has not given them a safe environment and a compact campus, then this in itself is very shameful... Immediately, the government will provide the facilities for repair and provision of new hostels will also be searched immediately", she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)