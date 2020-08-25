Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) The district administration has constituted surveillance teams to take stock of the health of pensioners and elderly people amid coronavirus pandemic.

The teams have been directed to obtain the phone numbers and addresses of the elderly population from the treasury and district probation office.

Also Read | Centre Allows PSUs to First Clear Imports And Pay Duty Later Within 14 Days.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said an old age surveillance wing has also been started at the collectorate which will monitor the working of the teams.

The teams have been directed to visit the houses of 11,655 pensioners and 17,253 retired employees to know their health status and conduct COVID-19 tests on them and their family members, he added.

Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)