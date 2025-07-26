New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Survey for a new 81-km line from Saharanpur to Dehradun via Shakumbhari Devi has been sanctioned, but no deadline is yet fixed, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has told the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply he gave on Friday, he said the survey work has been taken up for preparation of Detailed Project Report.

He said the project is now up for consultation with various stakeholders, including the state governments, and seeking necessary approvals, such as the appraisal of NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance.

Vaishnaw said, "Railway infrastructure projects are taken up on the basis of remunerativeness, traffic projections, last mile connectivity, missing links and alternate routes, augmentation of congested/saturated lines socio-economic considerations etc. depending upon liabilities of ongoing projects, overall availability of funds and competing demands."

