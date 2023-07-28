Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Kanpur IIT has claimed of possessing such a technology through which the accurate survey of the Gyanvapi premises can be done without digging and damaging the structure.

Notably, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought the help of the institution in the survey once the court permits a go-ahead.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Two Killed, Six Injured Including Security Personnel, 6 Houses Burnt in Bishnupur.

Professor Javed N. Malik, who leads the team of IIT Kanpur, said that ASI and IIT Kanpur team will conduct a survey through GPR technology.

The ASI has decided to take the help of radar and GPR technology to investigate the archaeological importance of the Gyanvapi complex without any disturbance.

Also Read | Goregaon-Mulund Link Road: Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park To Get Second Tunnel for GMLR East-West Suburbs Link.

“GPR i.e. Ground Penetrating Radar is such a technology, by which concrete metal, pipe, cable or other objects can be identified under any object or structure without disturbing it. In this technique, with the help of electromagnetic radiation, signals are received which prove to be effective in telling what type and size of object or structure is under the ground,” Malik said.

Professor Javed further said that the equipment they have can easily detect objects up to 8 to 10 meters.

“Team will go to the Gyanvapi campus and the equipment can easily detect objects up to 8 to 10 meters. 2D and 3D profiles will be done. This technology lets us know the size and structure of the object inside according to which interpretation will be done,” he added.

Professor Malik also said that primary results will come initially but the whole survey might take 7-8 days.

Allahabad High Court will pronounce its order on August 3 in the matter and have a stay on its interim order till the same date.

On Wednesday, the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway.

The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey.

On May 12 this year, the Allahabad High Court had allowed the scientific survey of this purported “shivling” but the top court stayed this order on May 19.

During the survey, a structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by the Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was found in the mosque premises on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the “Shivling” on October 14, 2022.

The High Court had directed the Varanasi District judge to proceed, in accordance with law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the “Shivling”. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)