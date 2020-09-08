Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): A case has been registered against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi hospital and others under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that an FIR be registered against them under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

The complaint stated that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

The complaint further stated that the "drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020."

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.

The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

