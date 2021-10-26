Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev wrote a letter to the state's Director-General of Police questioning him over the delayed arrest of the perpetrators involved in the violent attack on her and her colleagues during an Outreach Programme of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in Amtali Bazar here.

Dev also mentioned that her colleague, TMC leader Mamon Khan is admitted to the hospital and is in a very serious condition.

"We met you with the names of the attackers along with video footage and photographs on 23rd October 2021. Thereafter, the Investigating Officer met me and I gave him a detailed statement about the incident. Till now there have been no arrests," said Dev in the letter.

"This is to bring to your knowledge that Mamon Khan is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and is in a very serious condition," she added.

"Delay in arrest only helps the accused person to flee away. I fail to understand the delay in making the arrest. This is a serious case of an attempt to murder and I once again request you for immediate action," she stated.

Earlier on Friday, the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by unknown people. (ANI)

