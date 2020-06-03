India News | Suspected Bangladeshi Cattle Thief Beaten to Death in Assam

Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 3 (ANI): One Bangladeshi national succumbed to his injuries after he was physically assaulted by locals here in Karimganj for allegedly lifting domestic cows on Tuesday, police said.

In a press statement, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna informed on Wednesday that the deceased has been identified as Ranjit Munda.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 279 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

As per police, on May 1, three unknown suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals along with one Indian National illegally entered into Putin Tea Garden near Champabari Broken Orange Pekoe (BOP) just adjacent to Indo-Bangladesh Border with a view to the lifting of domestic cows from the garden.

"While some local people of the garden noticed them and shouted, they tried to escape, but ultimately they have been apprehended by the local people and one of the Bangladeshi national namely Ranjit Munda died as he was physically assaulted by locals on the spot," police said.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya to be Flown to Mumbai on Extradition From UK, Lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Police have apprehended other suspects of cattle thefts and inquest of the dead body and other formalities are being done in the presence of Circle Officer of Patharkand.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)