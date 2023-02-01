Barabanki (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Police arrested a suspected drug smuggler and recovered more than 1 kg of morphine from him in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Munnawar, was arrested from Wasinagar locality on Tuesday, the superintendent of police said.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget Today; Last Full Budget of Modi Government 2.0.

He said 1.1 kg of morphine was recovered from him. The seized drug is worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Police have also recovered Rs 31,95 in cash, a mobile phone and a car from the arrested person.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad; 14 Killed and Several Injured (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)