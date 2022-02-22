Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

They identified him as Danish Shah alias Haris, a resident of Elahipora.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Webinar On Positive Impact Of Union Budget 2022 On Water & Sanitation Under 'Har Ghar Jal' Tomorrow.

"Based on specific inputs regarding the movement of a terrorist in Aloosa area of Bandipora, police, along with the Army and CRPF, established a special joint checkpoint in the area," a police spokesman said.

During checking of pedestrians and vehicles, Danish, upon noticing the joint forces, tried to flee towards the orchards but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Bajrang Dal Activist Murder in Shivamogga, Curfew Extended Till Friday, Arrests Rise to 6.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and a grenade, were recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is working at the behest of Pakistan-based Lashkar handlers Samama alias Ali and Hilal Sheikh, the spokesman said.

Shah was currently arranging travel documents to visit Pakistan for obtaining specialised arms training, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)