Bhaderwah/Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Adil Iqbal Butt, a resident of Sazan-Bajarni village, was apprehended by a joint search party of police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during checking of vehicles at Thathri on Saturday, the officials said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Over Northeast India; North India Witnesses Rise in Temperature.

They said a pistol, two magazines and nine rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorist.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was being handled by Mohd Amin alias “Muzamil” alias “Haroon” alias “Umar”, a terrorist from Doda who is presently operating from Pakistan, the officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Salman Khurshid Casts Vote in Farrukhabad Sadar Constituency.

They said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Thathri and further investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)