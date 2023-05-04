Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, said police.

In this incident, one Cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, added police. Soon after the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

