Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Two days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Dilbag Singh, who is also a witness to the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, was allegedly attacked by armed assailants, Uttar Pradesh Police said that the BKU leader identified the suspects.

The identified suspects, however, claimed that the BKU leader had been 'planning such attack on himself to get (arms) license.' The police further noted that the BKU leader was provided with a gunman for security, but he gave him an off on the day of the attack.

In a conversation with ANI on Wednesday, Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said, "He has a gunman for security provided to him by the administration, but he gave the gunman an off on his own and the same day this firing incident took place."

"Last night, he claimed he was fired upon thrice. We have filed an FIR. FSL Team from Lucknow called for a ballistic report. He identified suspects who instead stated that he'd been planning such an attack on himself to get (arms) license," Sanjeev Suman said.

Notably, according to the police, the Lakhimpur Kheri district president of BKU, Dilbag Singh was attacked on Tuesday as two unidentified men on a bike followed his SUV and opened fire on him. The BKU leader had told the cops that his police guard was on leave when the attack happened. The Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place on October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in the district against the Centre's three farm laws. (ANI)

