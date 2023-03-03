Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) The Udaipur Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) on Friday demolished a city-based resort, which was allegedly constructed in violation of norms, belonging to a suspended Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer arrested in a corruption case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan had arrested Divya Mittal, an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police on January 16, in a bribery case and later suspended her. According to the ACB, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore from the complainant.

The complainant had alleged that in exchange for not arresting him in the case of drug trafficking, Investigating Officer Mittal, Additional Superintendent of Police, SOG Ajmer, through a middleman Sumit Kumar, was demanding bribe of Rs 2 crore for her and higher officials.

The ACB verification found that the demand of bribe of Rs 2 crore from the complainant by the accused ASP Mittal and the middleman was true.

According to police sources, Mittal had taken land approval from the Udaipur UIT for a farmhouse in Chikalwas village, about 25 km from the city, but it was being used commercially by making a resort.

"This action was taken under Section 91 (A) of the UIT Act. In this, action is being taken to demolish whatever illegal construction was done without approval," Tehsildar of Udaipur UIT Vimalendra Singh told reporters on Friday.

He said the leases of these two farmhouses were issued in the names of Mittal and Sumit Jat. He pointed out that Mittal's farmhouse was constructed beyond the permitted construction area and Jat's lease had no construction permission but construction was done on it. In this, more than 60 per cent construction was illegal and action has been taken to demolish it.

He said a notice was issued in this regard on February 23, which was pasted on the main gate. After that, the notice issued on March 1 for demolition of the building was also pasted.

The tehsildar said this action has been taken after giving full time.

He said no one appeared at the time of giving the notice and also at the time of issue of demolition notice, following which the action was taken.

