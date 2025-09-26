Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): A 72-feet-tall eco-friendly Goddess Durga idol has been installed in Telangana's Hyderabad city this Navratri season. The idol is becoming a focal point of attraction for all devotees of the deity, who come from far-flung areas for darshan and puja of Goddess Durga.

Gulab Srinivas, the founder and organiser of Sri Navadurga Navaratri Utsav Samithi, spoke to ANI about this year's Navratri preparations and shared details about the unique idol of Goddess Durga.

The Sri Navadurga Navaratri Utsav Samithi is set to celebrate its 26th year of festivities with a grand display of a 72-foot eco-friendly Durga idol at Victory Playground in Esamiya Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad, said Srinivas.

According to Gulab Srinivas, the idol is made from environmentally friendly materials, including grass, clay from West Bengal, and water paints.

The idol depicts Durga Devi Varahi Mata and features Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu, making it a rare and unique representation, he added.

Twenty-six artisans from Kolkata worked tirelessly for 45 days to create the idol, which cost around ₹20 lakhs. The artisans faced difficulties due to adverse weather conditions, but their dedication and hard work have resulted in a magnificent idol.

The festival attracts a large number of devotees, including foreigners, who come to perform puja and experience the festivities. The organisers have made all necessary facilities available for the devotees, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

The immersion process will take place on October 4, after Maha Homam (Shanti Pooja) and a smaller Durga idol will be taken out in a procession, adding to the festive fervour.

Then the idol will be immersed in the Victoria grounds using a fire engine, with water cascading down from the top of the idol, allowing it to melt slowly, Srinivas added.

Meanwhile, around 50 idols are being prepared in Sahi Gali for Sharadiya Durga Puja in Puri, including a 25-foot-tall Durga idol.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Navaratri festival began at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli with Goddess Ranganayaki being taken in a grand procession from her sanctum, adorned in special decorations, and seated in a silver palanquin.

The deity was carried around the temple prakaram and later reached the Kolumandapam, where special pujas and the traditional Mangala Aarthi were performed. At the front mandapam of Goddess Ranganayaki's shrine, the temple elephants Andal and Lakshmi performed a unique form of worship.

The Festival of Nine Nights, known as Navarathiri, is one of the most well-known and widely celebrated Hindu festivals. (ANI)

