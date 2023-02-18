Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stressed on sustainable mining for the stone industry, calling it the "biggest responsibility" of the sector.

Speaking at the Valedictory Function of 15th International Granite and Stone Fair STONA 2023 here on Saturday, CM Bommai wanted the forum to discuss the maximum use of modern technology for minimum waste.

The event is being organised by the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI).

"The government is simplifying its policies to help the growth of the mining industry. License and other issues must be brought to the mainstream. At any cost, no industrialist must be harassed unnecessarily and the government is ready to remove all the bottlenecks. If the industry is ready to work under these norms it is possible to bring transparency and efficiency. The latest machinery has come into the mining industry and Italy has made a big achievement in this regard," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said the mining policy of Karnataka is different from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and there is a lot of difference in the mining also.

The State has its priorities as the world's best iron ore is available here. The government has formed an industry-friendly policy and it is easy for doing business. Demand at the international level must be maintained and for which a meeting of this nature must become the forum to exchange information to bring reforms in production and marketing," he said.

Bommai said sustainable mining must be carried out as it will be good for the nation, mining, and economy.

"Reckless mining is like stealing the future. The waste must be reduced as much as possible by the use of modern machinery. The unscientific mining leads to more waste and causes loss not only to the economy but also to the owners," he said.

The Chief Minister said STONA has provided a good platform for stone mining. It takes thousands of years for stone formation. The stone plays an important role in nature and it has given strength to the earth. Even the stones have played a pivotal role in the development of man, and the relationship between the stone and man is ancient, he added. (ANI)

