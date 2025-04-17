Jhansi, Apr 17 (PTI) An SUV was hit by the Bundelkhand Express while its driver was trying to cross the railway tracks near the Magarpur Station here on the Jhansi-Mauranipur Rail Section, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when train number 11107 was en route from Gwalior to Varanasi, they said, adding that the car got stuck on the tracks.

According to North Central Railway's Public Relations Officer, M K Singh, there was no level crossing at the site of the accident, and legal action would be taken against the car driver.

"Despite the absence of a railway gate, the SUV driver attempted to cross the tracks unauthorisedly. Legal action will be taken against him," he said.

Railway police are currently trying to trace the driver who is yet to be identified, officials said.

The train driver said that he noticed a vehicle stuck on the tracks and applied emergency brakes. However, the train engine collided with the SUV before it could come to a complete stop.

While the SUV was severely damaged, the driver managed to escape unhurt and later fled the scene, police said.

Due to the incident, the train was delayed by about an hour.

