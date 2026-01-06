Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, urging the Election Commission to recognize employment records from tea gardens and cinchona plantations as valid proof of identity and residence for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state.

In the letter, Adhikari requested the CEC to recognise employment records from Tea Gardens and Cinchona Gardens as Official Proofs of Identity and Residence for the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

"The ongoing SIR process is crucial for ensuring inclusive and accurate voter lists, aligning with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, to facilitate universal adult suffrage. However, systemic barriers have long disenfranchised these communities, and addressing them at this crucial juncture would uphold the principles of equity enshrined in our Constitution," the letter stated.

The BJP MLA further stated that the workers at the tea gardens and cinchona plantations face exclusion from basic democratic rights due to documentation gaps.

Adhikari underlined that many of these workers lack access to government documents as their ancestors date back to colonial times, when the only reliable records were maintained by the tea gardens. Those records were passed down through generations after independence.

"Dating back to the colonial British period and persisting for generations post-independence, a majority of these plantation workers lacked access to formal government-issued documents. Their only reliable records were those maintained by the Tea and Cinchona gardens themselves, which documented employment, residence, and family details. These records have historically served as de facto proofs in labour disputes and welfare schemes, making them credible alternatives where standard identifications are absent," Adhikari wrote in the letter.

Furthermore, he claimed that, despite multiple requests, the workers have not been granted land rights, resulting in no land records in their names.

"Despite repeated demands, these citizens have not been fully granted their land rights, leaving many without land records in their names; a situation that exacerbates their vulnerability and justifies the need for flexible documentation policies to ensure electoral inclusion," the letter read.

Adhikari highlighted that several eligible voters are not enrolled in the voter list. This has led to their exclusion from basic democratic rights.

"A substantial number of eligible voters in these regions have had their names omitted from electoral rolls for years, leading to widespread disenfranchisement. Their situation underscores the need for pragmatic measures that recognise historical realities rather than imposing uniform standards that disproportionately affect these underprivileged communities. Accepting employment records would rectify this, enabling participation in democracy and fostering trust in the electoral process and strengthening India's democratic fabric by including those who contribute vitally to the nation's economy," he wrote in the letter. (ANI)

