Pune, Oct 11 (PTI)A villager from Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday became one of beneficiaries of property cards whose distribution was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing in Delhi, an official release said.

The beneficiary, Vishwanath Mujumale, is a resident of Kondhanpur village in Pune district, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Man Flashes Private Parts at Two Women Near Vidyavihar Railway Station, Arrested.

Earlier in the day, the PM interacted with several beneficiaries of the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and said it is big step for the country towards becoming 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

According to the release issued by the Pune district information office, the scheme was initially implemented as a pilot project in Sonori village in Purandar taluka in Pune district in 2018.

Also Read | Shoot Dead Tiger That Is Believed to Have Killed Eight Persons, Maharashtra Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar Tells Forest Department.

The scheme was later adopted by the Maharashtra and Union governments after it showed "positive results", the release said.

The scheme has been in force in 101 villages in Maharashtra, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)