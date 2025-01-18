New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 65 lakh property cards to property owners through video conferencing today. The distribution of property cards under the initiative is scheduled to take place today at 12:30 pm.

SVAMITVA scheme was launched by the Prime Minister with a vision to enhance the economic progress of rural India by providing a 'Record of Rights' to households owning houses in inhabited areas in villages through the latest drone technology for surveying.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) initiative is making significant strides in transforming rural India.

Under the initiative, the Government is providing accurate property ownership data, with clear ownership records in hand, thereby, land disputes have reduced.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The scheme has marked a milestone in India's rural empowerment and governance journey.

The scheme also helps facilitate the monetization of properties and enables institutional credit through bank loans; reducing property-related disputes; facilitating better assessment of properties and property tax in rural areas and enabling comprehensive village-level planning.

A drone survey has been completed in over 3.17 lakh villages, which covers 92% of the targeted villages. So far, nearly 2.25 crore property cards have been prepared for over 1.53 lakh villages.

The scheme has reached full saturation in Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Drone surveys have been completed in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and also in several Union Territories.

The scheme was launched on April 24, 2020 (On National Panchayati Raj Day) by Prime Minister Modi, and aimed to provide a "Record of Rights" to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the first set of Property Cards on October 11, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)