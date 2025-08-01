By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched Swachata Abhiyan in the national capital. She launched a campaign at the Women and Child Development Office, ISBT Kashmere Gate.

CM Gupta kickstarted the campaign by herself, picking up the broomstick and cleaning the women and child development office, where she also cleaned the piles of scrap, E-waste, dust, and so on.

She took stock of the WCD office, where she visited the entire office and ordered immediate maintenance of the premises. She even announced that the government will find a new, well-organised and integrated Secretariat where all departments can be incorporated.

The office was in a dilapidated condition with running water from the roof, furniture was old and broken, piles of scrap in the office and many more irregularities.

Seeing the condition, she questioned the previous government and took a jibe at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for spending crores on his residence and not spending even a single penny on government offices.

"This is my first visit here. While we will certainly take up the cleaning work, it deeply saddens me to see our officers working in such poor conditions. The previous government (AAP) was so occupied building their 'Sheesh Mahal' that they neglected the basic upkeep of their officers' workplaces. We are committed to changing this. New, well-equipped offices will be set up for all departments to ensure a better working environment for our officers. Moreover, we will build a new secretariat for Delhi, where every department will have its own dedicated space. The process begins today," said Gupta.

Also, CM Rekha Gupta addressed a seminar on sustainable development in the NCT of Delhi organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) with a focus on Green bhi, Growth bhi. She emphasised development in Delhi and invited people to come up with town planning ideas, to set up biogas plants, smog towers, etc.

The Delhi Chief Minister said, "A golden era is about to begin. Whether it's MCD, DDA, or PWD, every agency is now working with the vision of Prime Minister Modi. Funds worth ₹1.23 lakh crore have been allocated through NHAI, and the double-engine government is actively working on Delhi's development. The Centre has also provided ₹800 crore to Delhi for infrastructure development."

"We are committed to creating numerous opportunities for the people, and there will be no shortage of work for anyone. We invite you to join the town planning process. We will ensure your plans are approved and the required budget is provided. Even today, nearly half of Delhi still relies on water tankers. We must lay a comprehensive water pipeline network, decentralise sewage treatment plants (STPs) for cleaning the Yamuna, and install solar power systems. We have already installed solar panels in government offices," she added.

The Delhi government is undertaking initiatives for infrastructural development in the state, including cleaning the Yamuna River and maintaining the AQI. The Swachata Abhiyan will go for the entire month of August with a focus on cleaning government offices, public places, schools and colleges, and the Yamuna ghat. (ANI)

