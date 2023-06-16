Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday launched a bio-plastic carry bag developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the polythene-free Jammu initiative, and said that "swachhta" has become the priority of the government.

He said that the cleanliness campaign is leading the country, especially urban centres, on the path of sustainable growth and development.

"Today, 'swachhta' (cleanliness) has become the priority of the government. It has become the very principle for effective implementation of all other government schemes," Puri said while addressing the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted the challenges of urbanisation into opportunities, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the DRDO for developing the bio-plastic carry bag as an alternative to polythene bags.

"It is a significant step towards transforming urban landscape, faster sustainable development and ease of living of citizens," he said.

"This edible and water soluble bag is the best alternative to curb growing menace of plastic pollution," the Lt Governor said.

He called upon people from every section of society and all stakeholders to discharge their duties towards nature and rededicate themselves to realise the goals of sustainable growth.

"The youth will play a crucial role in combating climate change and building a sustainable future. The youth will also lead the communities to reduce the plastic pollution and to strengthen economic, commercial and social activities in our cities,” the Lt Governor added.

