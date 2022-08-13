Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has sent legal notice for defamation to Noida Police Commissioner for linking him to Shrikant Tyagi over a "forged MLA pass".

The former minister's counsel listed the press conference held on August 9 in the notice and stated that Maurya a "six-term MLA from UP" was levelled with serious allegations against him "without any basis and evidence".

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by 4 Men Including 3 Minors in Morigaon Outskirts; 1 Arrested.

"You have levelled serious allegations against my client Swami Prasad Maurya without any basis and evidence in the press conference held on August 9 that the Secretariat Pass (Vehicle Pass) was provided by Swami Prasad Maurya to Shrikant Tyagi. That the statements have been made deliberately and maliciously intended to calculate to drag and attach the name of my client with Shrikant Tyagi," read the notice.

The notice sought "unconditional public apology" through electronic media and newspapers; failing which Maurya sought over Rs 11.50 crore as special damages on grounds of "defamation, mental torture, and agony to him and his family's reputation".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped in the National Capital; Accused Arrested.

"As per my client's request we have sent a legal notice for defamation which mentions that the statement by police commissioner was made without any evidence or without any investigation has caused damages for Swami Maurya. A total of Rs 11crore, 50 lakh and 50 thousand have been sought from the Commissioner of Police, GB Nagar," said JK Kashyap, counsel for MLC Maurya.

The notice also listed the compliance to the above demands within 15 days.

Maurya's notice comes after Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh in a press conference shared that arrested accused Shrikant Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which was allegedly given by Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya.

Earlier on August 10, following the arrest of her husband, Anu Tyagi, wife of arrested accused Shrikant Tyagi who was held for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida, said that apologies should have been given on immediate basis and that everything that followed after the incident was being exaggerated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)