Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): Kerala Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of development.

She mocked the state governments' projects like KFON and K-Rail as VFON and V-Rail.

She said to ANI that, "Chief Minister's projects making undue commissions and for building an empire for his daughter or for his family or for the future generations of his family in the disguise of development. It should not be Kerala's FON, it shouldn't be Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network."

" I believe this is not just for the development of the state, it is not for the uplift of our future generation or for economic growth but for their personal requirements," he added.

She also challenged the CM to file a suit against them for making allegations and said, "I have been always saying boldly, if it's allegations, the Chief Minister, his family, Kadakampally Surendran, Thomas Issac, P Sreeramakrishnan, can come forward and file a suit against me rather than torturing me by giving 770 cases of conspiracy, spoiling my job, spoiling my place of stay, people calling and threatening me, giving me life threats. Go legally, let's fight openly. Let's have an open war, let the public understand what is happening and who is actually speaking the truth."

She disclosed, "I am receiving threat calls again. They said they want to finish me. Because it is the political agenda that I am having."

Swapna Suresh supported the move of the Enforcement Directorate for transferring the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case to Bengaluru from Kochi and said, "if there is no evidence, if there is no further investigation to the cases (Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and related cases) or to the allegations that I have made, then why would the ED go up till the Supreme Court to transfer all these cases to Bengaluru? I support ED."

"I was even shocked to know that the investigating officer, Radhakrishnan, who had all my pieces of evidence, who was questioning me, who was handling the case, who was actually giving day-to-day updates to the Chief Minister. The investigation will definitely go in the right way if it is in Bengaluru, otherwise, political interferences from the CM and his family and any other reasons can actually tamper and stop and slow down the entire investigation and later will go off the picture by either finishing me off. It should be transferred to Bengaluru. I am praying to God, please do it for us because the investigation has to go in the right manner. Whatever punishment, I am ready to take it," she added. (ANI)

