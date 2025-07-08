Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) An elderly Amarnath pilgrim's bag containing Rs 40,000 cash and important documents was recovered after he lost it at a base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

The Nunwan police post received an information regarding the lost bag, following which the police initiated a thorough search of the entire camp premises. The bag was located in a corner of the Nunwan camp, the spokesperson said.

Upon inspection, the full amount of Rs 40,000 and all the documents were found intact inside the bag. It was handed over to the elderly owner after proper verification and a formal receipt, he said.

The swift and efficient response by the police not only ensured recovery of the valuable belongings, but also reinforced a sense of trust and security among the pilgrims, the spokesperson added.

