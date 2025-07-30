Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika has become the first Assamese to swim across the English Channel in relay mode in 13 hours.

This marks Hazarika's 14th sea-crossing in his professional swimming career.

Also Read | Is the Government Offering INR 15 Lakh Returns on INR 21,000 Investment Scheme Promoted by PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Video.

"With a lot of hard work, I have finally become the first Assamese to swim the English Channel in relay mode. The swim began at 1:30 am and took 13 hours to complete. It was extremely tiring — the swim, the overall endeavour. Joi Aai Axom," Hazarika said in a statement after the swim.

Congratulating Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was a momentous triumph and immense pride for Assam.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs With Penalty on India From August 1 for Buying Military Equipment and Energy From Russia.

'Congratulations to Elvis Ali Hazarika on becoming the first Assamese to successfully swim the English Channel in relay mode. Completing the gruelling challenge in 13 hours, this marks his 14th ocean swim, a proud moment for Assam and the Nation', the Chief Minister's Office posted Sarma's message on 'X'

Hazarika made history in 2023 by becoming the first swimmer from the North-East to cross the English Channel both ways in relay mode, covering a total distance of 78 km from Hampshire in England to Calais in France and back, clocking a total time of 31 hours.

Hazarika and his partner Rimo Saha from West Bengal scripted history in September 2022 by becoming the first Indian, as well as Asian relay team, to cross the North Channel in Europe.

The duo also became the first swimmers from their respective states to successfully cross the North Channel in relay swimming.

Hazarika had also become the first swimmer from Assam to cross the Catalina Channel in the US in 2019.

The swimmer had also completed a solo swim from Elephant Island Jetty to the Gateway of India in Mumbai in December 2023, encountering various challenges posed by a fairly rough Arabian Sea and navigating through waters inhabited by large fish and an array of jellyfish.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)