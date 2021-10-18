Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Switzerland Ambassador Ralf Heckner met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday, an official statement said.

It was a courtesy meeting during which the chief minister discussed the possibilities of mutual cooperation between Rajasthan and Switzerland, the statement said.

Gehlot said the state government will organise the 'Invest Rajasthan-2022' summit in Jaipur on January 20-21 next year to encourage investment and the participation of Swiss investors is expected.

Heckner apprised Gehlot that due to the investment opportunities and efforts of the Rajasthan government towards enhancing ease of doing business, a positive message has gone to Swiss companies and investors and they are showing interest to participate in the summit, it said.

