Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) The grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was terminated from government service on Saturday for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, was sacked using special provisions under Article 311 of the Constitution, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 7-Month-Old Boy Branded With Hot Iron by Tantrik To Cure Fever and Cold, Case Registered.

In 2016, he was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)