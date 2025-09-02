New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the launch of India's first indigenously developed Vikram-32-bit processor chip as a landmark achievement, calling it symbolic of the nation's strides towards self-reliance and its journey to becoming a developed India.

"This is a single moment that is symbolic of not one but more than one indicator, like self-reliant India and the journey towards a developed India," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the Vikram 32-bit processor and test chips of four approved projects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Semicon India 2025 in Delhi.

"Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our Prime Minister's farsighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor mission...In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace...We just presented the first "Made-in-India" chip to PM Modi..." Vaishnaw said.

He added, "We are living in unprecedented times, and global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable."

Developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab, Vikram is India's first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, qualified for use in harsh launch vehicle conditions.

To support this vision, the government announced a Rs 76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, of which nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed. Additionally, on August 28, a major milestone in India's semiconductor journey was achieved with the launch of one of the country's first end-to-end Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Pilot Line Facilities in Sanand, Gujarat. (ANI)

