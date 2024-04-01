Damascus, April 1: An Israeli airstrike has destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, killing or wounding everyone inside, Syrian state media said Monday. The Iranian Arabic-language state television Al-Alam and pan-Arab television station Al-Mayadeen, which has reporters in Syria, said the strike killed Iranian military adviser Gen. Ali Reza Zahdi. Zahdi previously led the Iranian elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016.

There was no official confirmation from Iran. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the media after meeting Iran's ambassador, Hossein Akbari, that “several” people were killed, without further information. Iranian state television said the Iranian ambassador's residence was in the consular building, which stood next to the embassy. Iran vs Israel: Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Syria's Damascus, Several Diplomats Killed, Say Reports (Watch Videos).

Iranian Embassy Destroyed in Israeli Strike in Damascus

A video showing the first moments after an Israeli airstrike on the building next to the Iranian embassy in Damascus. https://t.co/RYvZlrO9VZ pic.twitter.com/gzAiXcyA2U — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) April 1, 2024

BREAKING: Explosion reported near Iranian embassy building in Damascus, Syria, following suspected Israeli strike pic.twitter.com/Tr26Ysg85J — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 1, 2024

State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military source, said the building in the tightly guarded neighborhood of Mazzeh was levelled. First responders were searching for bodies under the rubble. The Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed at least six people.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. Syria Blast: Explosion Heard as Fire Breaks Out in Building Adjacent to Iranian Embassy in Damascus After Suspected Israeli Airstrike (See Pics and Videos).

Such airstrikes have escalated in recent months against the backdrop of Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ongoing clashes between Israel's military and Hezbollah on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Though it rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, Israel has said it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)