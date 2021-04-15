New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan.

Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-related guidelines.

"We welcome the court's order. We will follow the guidelines issued regarding the COVID-19 in order to fight and defeat this pandemic," Ali said.

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, saying there is no direction in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification to close down places of worship.

The court also noted that there was “no clear stand” of the Central government as to whether religious congregations or gatherings were permitted in other places of worship.

"Considering the fact that religious places/places of worship are not closed by the DDMA notification, this court finds that the petitioner (Delhi Waqf Board) has made out a prima facie case for permitting devotees to offer namaz at Masjid Bangley Wali," the court said.

