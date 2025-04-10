New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday said it has "successfully secured the extradition" of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In a statement, the NIA said the extradition happened after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

"With the active assistance of USDoJ, the US Sky Marshal, NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies, NSG through the entire extradition process, which also saw India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion", the statement read.

The statement came amid reports that Rana has landed in Delhi. However, the agency did not say so specifically.

