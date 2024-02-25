Phagwara (Punjab), Feb 25 (PTI) Delivering the convocation address at a private university in Punjab on Sunday, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott asked students to take pride in India's potential to bring about peace, prosperity, freedom, and development in the world.

Abbott expressed his admiration for India as a remarkable country.

Also Read | Ancient Temples of Badami Chalukya Period Found in Telangana Village (See Pics).

He said he has consistently valued the country and its cause, advocating for India's liberal democratic leadership on a global scale.

He urged the graduating students to take pride in India's potential to bring about peace, prosperity, freedom, and development in the world, and encouraged them to utilise the confidence and belief instilled in them through their degrees and medals to make a positive impact on society.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Give All 29 Seats to BJP, Says Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh Voters (Watch Videos).

Abbott was the chief guest at the 11th annual convocation of Lovely Professional University (LPU) here.

At the convocation, the former Australian prime minister was conferred an honorary doctorate, according to a press note issued by the university.

More than 60,000 students received degrees in diverse domains on the occasion. It also marked the graduation of LPU's first batch of 'Online Mode Students'.

Founder Chancellor of LPU Ashok Kumar Mittal presided over the convocation. He highlighted the partnership between LPU and 16 prestigious Australian universities and shared the university's recent achievements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)