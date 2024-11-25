Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) National Conference on Monday asked the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) to take all stakeholders into confidence before starting work on the ropeway project along the trek route to the shrine which is being opposed by a section of locals.

"While development is necessary, it should not come at the cost of the well-being of local communities whose lives revolve around the pilgrimage," NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said and appealed to the Shrine Board to explore alternative measures.

He expressed concern over the four-day agitation by shopkeepers, and pony and palanquin owners against the proposed project.

While acknowledging the commendable efforts of the Shrine Board in enhancing facilities for pilgrims visiting the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills, he emphasised the need for the Board to consider the plight of those whose livelihoods are intrinsically tied to the pilgrimage economy.

He cited the business community of Katra town, shopkeepers on the way from Katra to Sanjichat, pithus, ponywalas, palkiwalas and other daily wage earners.

The protests against the project turned violent on Monday as some resorted to stone pelting and clashed with police during their march in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. A policeman was injured in the incident.

Gupta highlighted that the relocation of the new bus stand of Delhi Katra Express and the proposed ropeway station Tarakot, situated three kilometres away from the old bus stand, poses a significant threat to the livelihood of thousands of labourers who rely on visiting pilgrims.

He urged the Board to hold extensive consultations with all stakeholders, ensuring that their concerns and livelihoods are safeguarded.

“Such discussions are crucial to maintaining harmony and ensuring that developmental initiatives enhance, rather than disrupt, the pilgrimage experience,” he said.

Gupta also appealed to the Shrine Board to explore alternative measures that strike a balance between modernizing the pilgrimage infrastructure and protecting the interests of the local population dependent on it.

“National Conference stands firmly with the people of Katra and remains committed to advocating for their rights,” he said.

