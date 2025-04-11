Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday issued directions to the Mamata Banerjee-led state government to take strict action against the miscreants who were responsible for creating disturbances in several areas of the state including Amtala, Suti, Dhuliyan, and other places in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose said that he held a "confidential discussion" with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the recent situation.

"I have been receiving disturbing reports about some people taking law and order in their hands in some parts of Bengal. Protest is welcome under democracy, but not violence. Public order cannot be disturbed and the people's lives cannot be tampered with in the name of protest. Very strong action will be taken against the miscreants... On receipt of information about certain troubles likely to brew in certain parts of Bengal, there was a confidential discussion between the governor and the Chief Minister..." West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose said.

The West Bengal governor added that the Chief Secretary has assured him that the state government is taking stern measures against the miscreants and will now not allow any other disturbances to escalate.

"Even today, when some of the disturbances broke out, discussions were held with the government authorities. The Chief Secretary has assured that the government is taking very stern action against the miscreants and will not allow disturbances to escalate. The state is prepared. All action will be taken against miscreants. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Bengal deserves peace. Bengal will get peace," Governor Bose said in a self-made video.

The Governor is closely monitoring the situation on a real-time basis. A 24x7 control room has been set up, along with a dedicated helpline for public assistance. In light of the proximity to international borders, the governor has also reached out to the Union Home Minister about the matter, an official statement said. (ANI)

